Ugro Capital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 208.97 crore, up 86.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 208.97 crore in March 2023 up 86.44% from Rs. 112.09 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.04 crore in March 2023 up 130.78% from Rs. 6.09 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 130.26 crore in March 2023 up 111.87% from Rs. 61.48 crore in March 2022.

Ugro Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 2.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.86 in March 2022.

Ugro Capital shares closed at 206.25 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.61% returns over the last 6 months and 38.52% over the last 12 months.