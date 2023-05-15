English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ugro Capital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 208.97 crore, up 86.44% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 11:33 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ugro Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 208.97 crore in March 2023 up 86.44% from Rs. 112.09 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.04 crore in March 2023 up 130.78% from Rs. 6.09 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 130.26 crore in March 2023 up 111.87% from Rs. 61.48 crore in March 2022.

    Ugro Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 2.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.86 in March 2022.

    Ugro Capital shares closed at 206.25 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.61% returns over the last 6 months and 38.52% over the last 12 months.

    Ugro Capital
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations208.97181.74112.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations208.97181.74112.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost40.1440.4827.95
    Depreciation6.234.893.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies17.4716.719.26
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.3023.6915.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax115.8495.9755.57
    Other Income8.197.842.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax124.03103.8257.71
    Interest90.3781.5949.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.6622.238.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax33.6622.238.03
    Tax19.629.111.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.0413.126.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.0413.126.09
    Equity Share Capital69.3269.3270.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.031.890.86
    Diluted EPS2.021.880.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.031.890.86
    Diluted EPS2.021.880.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results #Ugro Capital
    first published: May 15, 2023 11:28 pm