Ugro Capital Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 112.09 crore, up 148.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 112.09 crore in March 2022 up 148.28% from Rs. 45.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.09 crore in March 2022 up 292.16% from Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.48 crore in March 2022 up 181.63% from Rs. 21.83 crore in March 2021.

Ugro Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.86 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.22 in March 2021.

Ugro Capital shares closed at 153.50 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.63% returns over the last 6 months