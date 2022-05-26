 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ugro Capital Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 112.09 crore, up 148.28% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ugro Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 112.09 crore in March 2022 up 148.28% from Rs. 45.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.09 crore in March 2022 up 292.16% from Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.48 crore in March 2022 up 181.63% from Rs. 21.83 crore in March 2021.

Ugro Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.86 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.22 in March 2021.

Ugro Capital shares closed at 153.50 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.63% returns over the last 6 months

Ugro Capital
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 112.09 79.68 45.15
Other Operating Income -- 2.57 --
Total Income From Operations 112.09 82.26 45.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 27.95 18.95 12.91
Depreciation 3.77 3.10 3.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 9.26 9.36 8.67
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.53 10.38 5.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 55.57 40.47 15.18
Other Income 2.14 3.00 3.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.71 43.47 18.69
Interest 49.68 38.40 16.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.03 5.07 2.38
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 8.03 5.07 2.38
Tax 1.95 1.69 0.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.09 3.39 1.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.09 3.39 1.55
Equity Share Capital 70.56 70.53 70.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.86 0.48 0.22
Diluted EPS 0.84 0.47 0.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.86 0.48 0.22
Diluted EPS 0.84 0.47 0.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results #Ugro Capital
first published: May 26, 2022 09:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.