Ugro Capital Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 13.46 crore, up 2244.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ugro Capital are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.46 crore in March 2019 up 2244.26% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.10 crore in March 2019 down 285.74% from Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2019 down 291.2% from Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2018.
Ugro Capital shares closed at 189.95 on May 02, 2019 (BSE) and has given -1.04% returns over the last 6 months and 136.85% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ugro Capital
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.46
|12.54
|0.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.46
|12.54
|0.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.11
|8.70
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.24
|0.08
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.51
|3.29
|0.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.45
|0.41
|0.56
|Other Income
|3.00
|2.00
|0.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.45
|2.41
|1.25
|Interest
|0.01
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.46
|2.41
|1.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.46
|2.41
|1.25
|Tax
|-0.36
|0.67
|0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.10
|1.74
|1.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.10
|1.74
|1.13
|Equity Share Capital
|23.33
|19.84
|4.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.93
|0.88
|2.41
|Diluted EPS
|-0.40
|0.33
|2.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.93
|0.88
|2.41
|Diluted EPS
|-0.40
|0.33
|2.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited