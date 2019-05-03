Ugro Capital Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 13.46 crore, up 2244.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.46 crore in March 2019 up 2244.26% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.10 crore in March 2019 down 285.74% from Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2019 down 291.2% from Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2018.

Ugro Capital shares closed at 189.95 on May 02, 2019 (BSE) and has given -1.04% returns over the last 6 months and 136.85% over the last 12 months.