Ugro Capital Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 118.77 crore, up 134.18% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ugro Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 118.77 crore in June 2022 up 134.18% from Rs. 50.72 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.34 crore in June 2022 up 331.5% from Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.24 crore in June 2022 up 138.71% from Rs. 27.33 crore in June 2021.

Ugro Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 1.04 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in June 2021.

Ugro Capital shares closed at 156.00 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.79% returns over the last 6 months

Ugro Capital
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 118.77 112.09 50.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 118.77 112.09 50.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 29.19 27.95 12.29
Depreciation 1.77 3.77 2.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 9.35 9.26 4.92
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.02 15.53 6.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 58.44 55.57 24.17
Other Income 5.03 2.14 0.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.47 57.71 24.73
Interest 53.09 49.68 22.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.39 8.03 2.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.39 8.03 2.36
Tax 3.04 1.95 0.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.34 6.09 1.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.34 6.09 1.70
Equity Share Capital 70.56 70.56 70.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.04 0.86 0.24
Diluted EPS 1.03 0.84 0.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.04 0.86 0.24
Diluted EPS 1.03 0.84 0.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 25, 2022 09:00 am
