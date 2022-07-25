Ugro Capital Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 118.77 crore, up 134.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 118.77 crore in June 2022 up 134.18% from Rs. 50.72 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.34 crore in June 2022 up 331.5% from Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.24 crore in June 2022 up 138.71% from Rs. 27.33 crore in June 2021.

Ugro Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 1.04 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in June 2021.

Ugro Capital shares closed at 156.00 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.79% returns over the last 6 months