Ugro Capital Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 14.94 crore, up 1088.25% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ugro Capital are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.94 crore in June 2019 up 1088.25% from Rs. 1.26 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.84 crore in June 2019 down 585.72% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2019 down 120% from Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2018.
Ugro Capital shares closed at 174.80 on August 06, 2019 (BSE) and has given 0.09% returns over the last 6 months and -18.15% over the last 12 months.
First Published on Aug 7, 2019 05:43 pm