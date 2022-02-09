Ugro Capital Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 82.26 crore, up 110.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.26 crore in December 2021 up 110.58% from Rs. 39.06 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.39 crore in December 2021 down 46% from Rs. 6.27 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.57 crore in December 2021 up 163.55% from Rs. 17.67 crore in December 2020.

Ugro Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.48 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.89 in December 2020.

Ugro Capital shares closed at 217.20 on February 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 89.69% returns over the last 6 months