Ugar Sugar Work Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 289.90 crore, down 1.89% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 08:13 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ugar Sugar Works are:

Net Sales at Rs 289.90 crore in September 2022 down 1.89% from Rs. 295.49 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.48 crore in September 2022 down 131.95% from Rs. 5.81 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.77 crore in September 2022 down 47.42% from Rs. 7.17 crore in September 2021.

Ugar Sugar Work shares closed at 78.25 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.76% returns over the last 6 months and 178.97% over the last 12 months.

Ugar Sugar Works
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 289.90 335.46 295.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 289.90 335.46 295.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.67 33.06 27.11
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.10 7.23 5.62
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 208.84 242.57 180.90
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.27 15.99 15.56
Depreciation 3.53 3.32 2.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 50.61 12.17 59.42
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.13 21.13 4.03
Other Income 0.36 1.75 0.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.24 22.88 4.31
Interest 12.45 14.31 10.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -12.22 8.57 -6.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -12.22 8.57 -6.25
Tax 1.27 2.84 -0.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -13.48 5.74 -5.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -13.48 5.74 -5.81
Equity Share Capital 11.25 11.25 11.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.20 0.51 -0.52
Diluted EPS -1.20 0.51 -0.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.20 0.51 -0.52
Diluted EPS -1.20 0.51 -0.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #sugar #Ugar Sugar Work #Ugar Sugar Works
first published: Nov 8, 2022 08:06 pm
