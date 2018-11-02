Ugar Sugar Work Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 153.82 crore, down 26% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ugar Sugar Works are:
Net Sales at Rs 153.82 crore in September 2018 down 26% from Rs. 207.86 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 29.08 crore in September 2018 up 35.22% from Rs. 44.89 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.37 crore in September 2018 up 50.44% from Rs. 31.01 crore in September 2017.
Ugar Sugar Work shares closed at 14.40 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -9.43% returns over the last 6 months and -40.00% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ugar Sugar Works
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|153.82
|162.55
|207.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|153.82
|162.55
|207.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.09
|6.86
|35.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.02
|5.90
|4.59
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|133.07
|132.75
|175.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.31
|10.53
|15.19
|Depreciation
|4.13
|4.23
|3.85
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.42
|8.25
|10.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-20.22
|-5.97
|-36.21
|Other Income
|0.72
|0.37
|1.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-19.50
|-5.60
|-34.86
|Interest
|11.97
|12.32
|5.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-31.47
|-17.91
|-40.73
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-31.47
|-17.91
|-40.73
|Tax
|-2.39
|0.99
|4.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-29.08
|-18.91
|-44.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-29.08
|-18.91
|-44.89
|Equity Share Capital
|11.25
|11.25
|11.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.59
|-1.68
|-3.99
|Diluted EPS
|-2.59
|-1.68
|-3.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.59
|-1.68
|-3.99
|Diluted EPS
|-2.59
|-1.68
|-3.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited