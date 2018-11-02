Ugar Sugar Work Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 153.82 crore, down 26% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 153.82 crore in September 2018 down 26% from Rs. 207.86 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 29.08 crore in September 2018 up 35.22% from Rs. 44.89 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.37 crore in September 2018 up 50.44% from Rs. 31.01 crore in September 2017.

Ugar Sugar Work shares closed at 14.40 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -9.43% returns over the last 6 months and -40.00% over the last 12 months.