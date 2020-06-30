Ugar Sugar Work Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 250.67 crore, up 10.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 250.67 crore in March 2020 up 10.59% from Rs. 226.67 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.90 crore in March 2020 down 6.77% from Rs. 42.80 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.47 crore in March 2020 up 12.49% from Rs. 48.42 crore in March 2019.

Ugar Sugar Work EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.55 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.80 in March 2019.

Ugar Sugar Work shares closed at 14.35 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 10.38% returns over the last 6 months and -7.42% over the last 12 months.