Ugar Sugar Work Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 226.67 crore, up 7.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 226.67 crore in March 2019 up 7.18% from Rs. 211.48 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.80 crore in March 2019 up 2476.52% from Rs. 1.80 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.42 crore in March 2019 up 347.92% from Rs. 10.81 crore in March 2018.

Ugar Sugar Work EPS has increased to Rs. 3.80 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.16 in March 2018.

Ugar Sugar Work shares closed at 16.00 on May 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given 20.30% returns over the last 6 months and -0.62% over the last 12 months.