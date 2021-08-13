Ugar Sugar Work Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 257.56 crore, up 23.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 257.56 crore in June 2021 up 23.14% from Rs. 209.15 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.88 crore in June 2021 down 37.25% from Rs. 12.30 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2021 down 133.04% from Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2020.

Ugar Sugar Work shares closed at 29.20 on August 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 86.58% returns over the last 6 months and 99.32% over the last 12 months.