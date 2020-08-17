Ugar Sugar Work Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 209.15 crore, down 4.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 209.15 crore in June 2020 down 4.42% from Rs. 218.83 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.30 crore in June 2020 up 66.19% from Rs. 36.37 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2020 up 104.8% from Rs. 23.95 crore in June 2019.

Ugar Sugar Work shares closed at 14.30 on August 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given 1.06% returns over the last 6 months and 10.85% over the last 12 months.