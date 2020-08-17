Ugar Sugar Work Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 209.15 crore, down 4.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ugar Sugar Works are:
Net Sales at Rs 209.15 crore in June 2020 down 4.42% from Rs. 218.83 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.30 crore in June 2020 up 66.19% from Rs. 36.37 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2020 up 104.8% from Rs. 23.95 crore in June 2019.
Ugar Sugar Work shares closed at 14.30 on August 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given 1.06% returns over the last 6 months and 10.85% over the last 12 months.
|Ugar Sugar Works
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|209.15
|250.67
|218.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|209.15
|250.67
|218.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.00
|315.63
|4.79
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.70
|13.07
|6.49
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|186.20
|-191.54
|204.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.28
|22.56
|14.73
|Depreciation
|3.07
|3.31
|3.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23.41
|48.13
|13.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-20.51
|39.50
|-27.86
|Other Income
|18.59
|11.66
|0.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.92
|51.16
|-27.41
|Interest
|11.25
|10.57
|11.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.17
|40.60
|-38.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.17
|40.60
|-38.80
|Tax
|-0.88
|0.70
|-2.43
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-12.30
|39.90
|-36.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-12.30
|39.90
|-36.37
|Equity Share Capital
|11.25
|11.25
|11.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.09
|3.55
|-3.23
|Diluted EPS
|-1.09
|3.55
|-3.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.09
|3.55
|-3.23
|Diluted EPS
|-1.09
|3.55
|-3.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 10:44 am