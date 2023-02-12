Ugar Sugar Work Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 630.24 crore, up 85.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 630.24 crore in December 2022 up 85.33% from Rs. 340.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.53 crore in December 2022 down 11.03% from Rs. 51.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.56 crore in December 2022 up 19.27% from Rs. 65.03 crore in December 2021.