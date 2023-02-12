 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ugar Sugar Work Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 630.24 crore, up 85.33% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ugar Sugar Works are:

Net Sales at Rs 630.24 crore in December 2022 up 85.33% from Rs. 340.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.53 crore in December 2022 down 11.03% from Rs. 51.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.56 crore in December 2022 up 19.27% from Rs. 65.03 crore in December 2021.

Ugar Sugar Works
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 630.24 289.90 340.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 630.24 289.90 340.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 427.30 5.67 423.82
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.97 5.10 16.66
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 17.25 208.84 -243.93
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 33.53 16.27 21.21
Depreciation 5.05 3.53 2.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 59.72 50.61 57.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 70.41 -0.13 61.52
Other Income 2.10 0.36 0.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 72.51 0.24 62.13
Interest 9.05 12.45 9.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 63.46 -12.22 52.61
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 63.46 -12.22 52.61
Tax 17.94 1.27 1.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 45.53 -13.48 51.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 45.53 -13.48 51.17
Equity Share Capital 11.25 11.25 11.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.05 -1.20 4.55
Diluted EPS 4.05 -1.20 4.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.05 -1.20 4.55
Diluted EPS 4.05 -1.20 4.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
