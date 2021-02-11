Ugar Sugar Work Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 262.23 crore, down 11.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 262.23 crore in December 2020 down 11.79% from Rs. 297.28 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.87 crore in December 2020 up 28.98% from Rs. 25.48 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.99 crore in December 2020 up 28.18% from Rs. 36.66 crore in December 2019.

Ugar Sugar Work EPS has increased to Rs. 2.92 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.27 in December 2019.

Ugar Sugar Work shares closed at 16.35 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 17.63% returns over the last 6 months and 9.00% over the last 12 months.