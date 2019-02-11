Ugar Sugar Work Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 207.19 crore, up 65.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 207.19 crore in December 2018 up 65.15% from Rs. 125.46 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.54 crore in December 2018 up 249.61% from Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.30 crore in December 2018 up 106.51% from Rs. 13.22 crore in December 2017.

Ugar Sugar Work EPS has increased to Rs. 0.73 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.32 in December 2017.

Ugar Sugar Work shares closed at 13.35 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.87% returns over the last 6 months and -40.40% over the last 12 months.