Ugar Sugar Work Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 289.90 crore, down 1.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ugar Sugar Works are:
Net Sales at Rs 289.90 crore in September 2022 down 1.9% from Rs. 295.50 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.48 crore in September 2022 down 131.97% from Rs. 5.81 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.78 crore in September 2022 down 47.28% from Rs. 7.17 crore in September 2021.
Ugar Sugar Work shares closed at 78.10 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.18% returns over the last 6 months and 175.97% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ugar Sugar Works
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|289.90
|335.46
|295.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|289.90
|335.46
|295.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.67
|33.06
|27.11
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.10
|7.23
|5.62
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|208.84
|242.57
|180.90
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.28
|16.00
|15.56
|Depreciation
|3.54
|3.33
|2.86
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|50.60
|12.16
|59.42
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.13
|21.13
|4.03
|Other Income
|0.37
|1.76
|0.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.24
|22.89
|4.31
|Interest
|12.45
|14.31
|10.55
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.21
|8.58
|-6.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.21
|8.58
|-6.25
|Tax
|1.27
|2.84
|-0.43
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.48
|5.74
|-5.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.48
|5.74
|-5.81
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-13.48
|5.74
|-5.81
|Equity Share Capital
|11.25
|11.25
|11.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.20
|0.51
|-0.52
|Diluted EPS
|-1.20
|0.51
|-0.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.20
|0.51
|-0.52
|Diluted EPS
|-1.20
|0.51
|-0.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited