Ugar Sugar Work Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 408.48 crore, up 6.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 408.48 crore in March 2022 up 6.36% from Rs. 384.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.84 crore in March 2022 up 43.5% from Rs. 10.34 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.57 crore in March 2022 up 6.83% from Rs. 27.68 crore in March 2021.

Ugar Sugar Work EPS has increased to Rs. 1.32 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.92 in March 2021.

Ugar Sugar Work shares closed at 58.10 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 116.79% returns over the last 6 months and 100.69% over the last 12 months.