Ugar Sugar Work Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 630.24 crore, up 85.33% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:57 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ugar Sugar Works are:Net Sales at Rs 630.24 crore in December 2022 up 85.33% from Rs. 340.06 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.53 crore in December 2022 down 11.02% from Rs. 51.17 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.58 crore in December 2022 up 19.3% from Rs. 65.03 crore in December 2021.
Ugar Sugar Work EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.55 in December 2021. Ugar Sugar Work shares closed at 92.10 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 59.76% returns over the last 6 months and 86.63% over the last 12 months.
Ugar Sugar Works
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations630.24289.90340.06
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations630.24289.90340.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials427.305.67423.82
Purchase of Traded Goods16.975.1016.66
Increase/Decrease in Stocks17.25208.84-243.93
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost33.5316.2821.21
Depreciation5.063.542.90
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses59.7250.6057.87
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax70.41-0.1361.51
Other Income2.110.370.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax72.520.2462.13
Interest9.0512.459.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax63.47-12.2152.61
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax63.47-12.2152.61
Tax17.941.271.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities45.53-13.4851.17
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period45.53-13.4851.17
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates45.53-13.4851.17
Equity Share Capital11.2511.2511.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.05-1.204.55
Diluted EPS4.05-1.204.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.05-1.204.55
Diluted EPS4.05-1.204.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

