UFO Moviez Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.47 crore, up 727.36% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UFO Moviez India are:
Net Sales at Rs 73.47 crore in September 2022 up 727.36% from Rs. 8.88 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.88 crore in September 2022 down 153.94% from Rs. 9.01 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.74 crore in September 2022 down 325.77% from Rs. 5.20 crore in September 2021.
UFO Moviez shares closed at 113.80 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.47% returns over the last 6 months and 4.31% over the last 12 months.
|
|UFO Moviez India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|73.47
|68.21
|8.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|73.47
|68.21
|8.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.56
|0.76
|0.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.88
|3.88
|0.72
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.11
|-0.25
|0.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.26
|21.02
|9.63
|Depreciation
|11.80
|11.70
|12.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|60.95
|37.88
|13.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-24.87
|-6.78
|-28.88
|Other Income
|1.33
|1.53
|21.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-23.54
|-5.25
|-7.79
|Interest
|2.69
|2.54
|2.98
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-26.23
|-7.79
|-10.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-26.23
|-7.79
|-10.77
|Tax
|-3.35
|-1.95
|-1.76
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-22.88
|-5.84
|-9.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-22.88
|-5.84
|-9.01
|Equity Share Capital
|38.07
|38.07
|28.35
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.01
|-1.87
|-3.18
|Diluted EPS
|-6.01
|-1.87
|-3.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.01
|-1.87
|-3.18
|Diluted EPS
|-6.01
|-1.87
|-3.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited