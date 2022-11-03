 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UFO Moviez Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.47 crore, up 727.36% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 03:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UFO Moviez India are:

Net Sales at Rs 73.47 crore in September 2022 up 727.36% from Rs. 8.88 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.88 crore in September 2022 down 153.94% from Rs. 9.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.74 crore in September 2022 down 325.77% from Rs. 5.20 crore in September 2021.

UFO Moviez shares closed at 113.80 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.47% returns over the last 6 months and 4.31% over the last 12 months.

UFO Moviez India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 73.47 68.21 8.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 73.47 68.21 8.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.56 0.76 0.70
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.88 3.88 0.72
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.11 -0.25 0.31
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.26 21.02 9.63
Depreciation 11.80 11.70 12.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 60.95 37.88 13.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -24.87 -6.78 -28.88
Other Income 1.33 1.53 21.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -23.54 -5.25 -7.79
Interest 2.69 2.54 2.98
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -26.23 -7.79 -10.77
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -26.23 -7.79 -10.77
Tax -3.35 -1.95 -1.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -22.88 -5.84 -9.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -22.88 -5.84 -9.01
Equity Share Capital 38.07 38.07 28.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.01 -1.87 -3.18
Diluted EPS -6.01 -1.87 -3.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.01 -1.87 -3.18
Diluted EPS -6.01 -1.87 -3.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

