UFO Moviez Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.47 crore, up 727.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.47 crore in September 2022 up 727.36% from Rs. 8.88 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.88 crore in September 2022 down 153.94% from Rs. 9.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.74 crore in September 2022 down 325.77% from Rs. 5.20 crore in September 2021.

UFO Moviez shares closed at 113.80 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.47% returns over the last 6 months and 4.31% over the last 12 months.