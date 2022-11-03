English
    UFO Moviez Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.47 crore, up 727.36% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 03:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UFO Moviez India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 73.47 crore in September 2022 up 727.36% from Rs. 8.88 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.88 crore in September 2022 down 153.94% from Rs. 9.01 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.74 crore in September 2022 down 325.77% from Rs. 5.20 crore in September 2021.

    UFO Moviez shares closed at 113.80 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.47% returns over the last 6 months and 4.31% over the last 12 months.

    UFO Moviez India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations73.4768.218.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations73.4768.218.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.560.760.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.883.880.72
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.11-0.250.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.2621.029.63
    Depreciation11.8011.7012.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses60.9537.8813.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-24.87-6.78-28.88
    Other Income1.331.5321.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-23.54-5.25-7.79
    Interest2.692.542.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-26.23-7.79-10.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-26.23-7.79-10.77
    Tax-3.35-1.95-1.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-22.88-5.84-9.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-22.88-5.84-9.01
    Equity Share Capital38.0738.0728.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.01-1.87-3.18
    Diluted EPS-6.01-1.87-3.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.01-1.87-3.18
    Diluted EPS-6.01-1.87-3.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

