UFO Moviez Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.94 crore, up 171.39% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 08:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UFO Moviez India are:

Net Sales at Rs 37.94 crore in March 2022 up 171.39% from Rs. 13.98 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.30 crore in March 2022 up 33.5% from Rs. 35.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.42 crore in March 2022 up 41.31% from Rs. 24.57 crore in March 2021.

UFO Moviez shares closed at 98.65 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.01% returns over the last 6 months and 15.45% over the last 12 months.

UFO Moviez India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 37.94 35.41 13.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 37.94 35.41 13.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.90 0.40 0.69
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.39 4.69 -21.88
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.11 0.59 23.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.46 13.86 12.68
Depreciation 12.55 12.70 13.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 26.84 19.78 26.91
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -29.09 -16.61 -41.16
Other Income 2.12 2.25 3.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -26.97 -14.36 -38.13
Interest 2.63 2.86 2.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -29.60 -17.22 -40.99
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -29.60 -17.22 -40.99
Tax -6.30 -4.66 -5.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -23.30 -12.56 -35.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -23.30 -12.56 -35.04
Equity Share Capital 38.04 37.75 28.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.45 -4.32 -12.36
Diluted EPS -7.45 -4.32 -12.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.45 -4.32 -12.36
Diluted EPS -7.45 -4.32 -12.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

