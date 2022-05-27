UFO Moviez Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.94 crore, up 171.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.94 crore in March 2022 up 171.39% from Rs. 13.98 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.30 crore in March 2022 up 33.5% from Rs. 35.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.42 crore in March 2022 up 41.31% from Rs. 24.57 crore in March 2021.

UFO Moviez shares closed at 98.65 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.01% returns over the last 6 months and 15.45% over the last 12 months.