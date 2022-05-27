UFO Moviez Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.94 crore, up 171.39% Y-o-Y
May 27, 2022 / 08:14 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UFO Moviez India are:
Net Sales at Rs 37.94 crore in March 2022 up 171.39% from Rs. 13.98 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.30 crore in March 2022 up 33.5% from Rs. 35.04 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.42 crore in March 2022 up 41.31% from Rs. 24.57 crore in March 2021.
UFO Moviez shares closed at 98.65 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.01% returns over the last 6 months and 15.45% over the last 12 months.
|UFO Moviez India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|37.94
|35.41
|13.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|37.94
|35.41
|13.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.90
|0.40
|0.69
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.39
|4.69
|-21.88
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.11
|0.59
|23.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|22.46
|13.86
|12.68
|Depreciation
|12.55
|12.70
|13.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|26.84
|19.78
|26.91
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-29.09
|-16.61
|-41.16
|Other Income
|2.12
|2.25
|3.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-26.97
|-14.36
|-38.13
|Interest
|2.63
|2.86
|2.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-29.60
|-17.22
|-40.99
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-29.60
|-17.22
|-40.99
|Tax
|-6.30
|-4.66
|-5.95
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-23.30
|-12.56
|-35.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-23.30
|-12.56
|-35.04
|Equity Share Capital
|38.04
|37.75
|28.35
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.45
|-4.32
|-12.36
|Diluted EPS
|-7.45
|-4.32
|-12.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.45
|-4.32
|-12.36
|Diluted EPS
|-7.45
|-4.32
|-12.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes