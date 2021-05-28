UFO Moviez Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.98 crore, down 81.76% Y-o-Y
May 28, 2021 / 02:04 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UFO Moviez India are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.98 crore in March 2021 down 81.76% from Rs. 76.63 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.04 crore in March 2021 down 177.73% from Rs. 45.08 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 24.57 crore in March 2021 down 222% from Rs. 20.14 crore in March 2020.
UFO Moviez shares closed at 85.45 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 10.05% returns over the last 6 months and 29.67% over the last 12 months.
|UFO Moviez India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.98
|2.03
|76.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.98
|2.03
|76.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.69
|0.57
|0.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-21.88
|-1.79
|5.04
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|23.18
|2.05
|-0.50
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.68
|8.32
|15.76
|Depreciation
|13.56
|13.91
|15.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|26.91
|14.60
|35.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-41.16
|-35.63
|4.00
|Other Income
|3.03
|6.12
|0.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-38.13
|-29.51
|4.20
|Interest
|2.86
|3.13
|-41.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-40.99
|-32.64
|45.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-40.99
|-32.64
|45.62
|Tax
|-5.95
|-8.93
|0.54
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-35.04
|-23.71
|45.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-35.04
|-23.71
|45.08
|Equity Share Capital
|28.35
|28.35
|28.35
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.36
|-8.36
|15.90
|Diluted EPS
|-12.36
|-8.36
|15.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.36
|-8.36
|15.90
|Diluted EPS
|-12.36
|-8.36
|15.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited