UFO Moviez Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.98 crore, down 81.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.98 crore in March 2021 down 81.76% from Rs. 76.63 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.04 crore in March 2021 down 177.73% from Rs. 45.08 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 24.57 crore in March 2021 down 222% from Rs. 20.14 crore in March 2020.

UFO Moviez shares closed at 85.45 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 10.05% returns over the last 6 months and 29.67% over the last 12 months.