UFO Moviez Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 76.63 crore, down 37.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.63 crore in March 2020 down 37.52% from Rs. 122.65 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.08 crore in March 2020 up 142.5% from Rs. 18.59 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.14 crore in March 2020 down 52.99% from Rs. 42.84 crore in March 2019.

UFO Moviez EPS has increased to Rs. 15.90 in March 2020 from Rs. 6.56 in March 2019.

UFO Moviez shares closed at 80.90 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -35.18% returns over the last 6 months and -56.15% over the last 12 months.