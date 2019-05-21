UFO Moviez Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 122.65 crore, down 1.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 122.65 crore in March 2019 down 1.17% from Rs. 124.10 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.59 crore in March 2019 down 12.6% from Rs. 21.27 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.84 crore in March 2019 down 7.07% from Rs. 46.10 crore in March 2018.

UFO Moviez EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.56 in March 2019 from Rs. 7.50 in March 2018.

UFO Moviez shares closed at 191.50 on May 20, 2019 (NSE) and has given -32.13% returns over the last 6 months and -45.22% over the last 12 months.