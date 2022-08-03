UFO Moviez Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.21 crore, up 1439.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.21 crore in June 2022 up 1439.73% from Rs. 4.43 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.84 crore in June 2022 up 75.7% from Rs. 24.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.45 crore in June 2022 up 139.21% from Rs. 16.45 crore in June 2021.

UFO Moviez shares closed at 101.95 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.25% returns over the last 6 months and -4.94% over the last 12 months.