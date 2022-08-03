UFO Moviez Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.21 crore, up 1439.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UFO Moviez India are:
Net Sales at Rs 68.21 crore in June 2022 up 1439.73% from Rs. 4.43 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.84 crore in June 2022 up 75.7% from Rs. 24.03 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.45 crore in June 2022 up 139.21% from Rs. 16.45 crore in June 2021.
UFO Moviez shares closed at 101.95 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.25% returns over the last 6 months and -4.94% over the last 12 months.
|
|UFO Moviez India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|68.21
|37.94
|4.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|68.21
|37.94
|4.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.76
|1.90
|0.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.88
|3.39
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.25
|-0.11
|0.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.02
|22.46
|10.18
|Depreciation
|11.70
|12.55
|12.92
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|37.88
|26.84
|11.55
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.78
|-29.09
|-30.78
|Other Income
|1.53
|2.12
|1.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.25
|-26.97
|-29.37
|Interest
|2.54
|2.63
|2.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.79
|-29.60
|-32.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.79
|-29.60
|-32.10
|Tax
|-1.95
|-6.30
|-8.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.84
|-23.30
|-24.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.84
|-23.30
|-24.03
|Equity Share Capital
|38.07
|38.04
|28.35
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.87
|-7.45
|-8.48
|Diluted EPS
|-1.87
|-7.45
|-8.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.87
|-7.45
|-8.48
|Diluted EPS
|-1.87
|-7.45
|-8.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited