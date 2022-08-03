 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UFO Moviez Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.21 crore, up 1439.73% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 07:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UFO Moviez India are:

Net Sales at Rs 68.21 crore in June 2022 up 1439.73% from Rs. 4.43 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.84 crore in June 2022 up 75.7% from Rs. 24.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.45 crore in June 2022 up 139.21% from Rs. 16.45 crore in June 2021.

UFO Moviez shares closed at 101.95 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.25% returns over the last 6 months and -4.94% over the last 12 months.

UFO Moviez India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 68.21 37.94 4.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 68.21 37.94 4.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.76 1.90 0.31
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.88 3.39 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.25 -0.11 0.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.02 22.46 10.18
Depreciation 11.70 12.55 12.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 37.88 26.84 11.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.78 -29.09 -30.78
Other Income 1.53 2.12 1.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.25 -26.97 -29.37
Interest 2.54 2.63 2.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -7.79 -29.60 -32.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -7.79 -29.60 -32.10
Tax -1.95 -6.30 -8.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.84 -23.30 -24.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.84 -23.30 -24.03
Equity Share Capital 38.07 38.04 28.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.87 -7.45 -8.48
Diluted EPS -1.87 -7.45 -8.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.87 -7.45 -8.48
Diluted EPS -1.87 -7.45 -8.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 3, 2022 07:00 pm
