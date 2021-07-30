UFO Moviez Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.43 crore, up 561.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.43 crore in June 2021 up 561.19% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.03 crore in June 2021 up 13.19% from Rs. 27.68 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.45 crore in June 2021 up 14.37% from Rs. 19.21 crore in June 2020.

UFO Moviez shares closed at 105.70 on July 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 26.97% returns over the last 6 months and 45.49% over the last 12 months.