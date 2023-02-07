UFO Moviez Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.89 crore, up 100.2% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 70.89 73.47 35.41 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 70.89 73.47 35.41 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.64 0.56 0.40 Purchase of Traded Goods 7.12 3.88 4.69 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.21 -0.11 0.59 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 20.97 21.26 13.86 Depreciation 10.45 11.80 12.70 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 40.63 60.95 19.78 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.71 -24.87 -16.61 Other Income 1.80 1.33 2.25 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.91 -23.54 -14.36 Interest 3.17 2.69 2.86 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -10.08 -26.23 -17.22 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -10.08 -26.23 -17.22 Tax -3.40 -3.35 -4.66 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.68 -22.88 -12.56 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.68 -22.88 -12.56 Equity Share Capital 38.09 38.07 37.75 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.76 -6.01 -4.32 Diluted EPS -1.76 -6.01 -4.32 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.76 -6.01 -4.32 Diluted EPS -1.76 -6.01 -4.32 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited