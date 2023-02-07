UFO Moviez Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.89 crore, up 100.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UFO Moviez India are:Net Sales at Rs 70.89 crore in December 2022 up 100.2% from Rs. 35.41 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.68 crore in December 2022 up 46.82% from Rs. 12.56 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.54 crore in December 2022 up 313.25% from Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2021.
|UFO Moviez shares closed at 80.75 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.48% returns over the last 6 months and -22.43% over the last 12 months.
|UFO Moviez India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|70.89
|73.47
|35.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|70.89
|73.47
|35.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.64
|0.56
|0.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.12
|3.88
|4.69
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.21
|-0.11
|0.59
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.97
|21.26
|13.86
|Depreciation
|10.45
|11.80
|12.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|40.63
|60.95
|19.78
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.71
|-24.87
|-16.61
|Other Income
|1.80
|1.33
|2.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.91
|-23.54
|-14.36
|Interest
|3.17
|2.69
|2.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.08
|-26.23
|-17.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.08
|-26.23
|-17.22
|Tax
|-3.40
|-3.35
|-4.66
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.68
|-22.88
|-12.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.68
|-22.88
|-12.56
|Equity Share Capital
|38.09
|38.07
|37.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.76
|-6.01
|-4.32
|Diluted EPS
|-1.76
|-6.01
|-4.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.76
|-6.01
|-4.32
|Diluted EPS
|-1.76
|-6.01
|-4.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited