UFO Moviez Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.89 crore, up 100.2% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:12 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UFO Moviez India are:Net Sales at Rs 70.89 crore in December 2022 up 100.2% from Rs. 35.41 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.68 crore in December 2022 up 46.82% from Rs. 12.56 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.54 crore in December 2022 up 313.25% from Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2021. UFO Moviez shares closed at 80.75 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.48% returns over the last 6 months and -22.43% over the last 12 months.
UFO Moviez India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations70.8973.4735.41
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations70.8973.4735.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.640.560.40
Purchase of Traded Goods7.123.884.69
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.21-0.110.59
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost20.9721.2613.86
Depreciation10.4511.8012.70
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses40.6360.9519.78
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.71-24.87-16.61
Other Income1.801.332.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.91-23.54-14.36
Interest3.172.692.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-10.08-26.23-17.22
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-10.08-26.23-17.22
Tax-3.40-3.35-4.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.68-22.88-12.56
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.68-22.88-12.56
Equity Share Capital38.0938.0737.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.76-6.01-4.32
Diluted EPS-1.76-6.01-4.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.76-6.01-4.32
Diluted EPS-1.76-6.01-4.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results #UFO Moviez #UFO Moviez India
first published: Feb 7, 2023 06:00 pm