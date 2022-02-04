UFO Moviez Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 35.41 crore, up 1644.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.41 crore in December 2021 up 1644.33% from Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.56 crore in December 2021 up 47.03% from Rs. 23.71 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2021 up 89.36% from Rs. 15.60 crore in December 2020.

UFO Moviez shares closed at 104.30 on February 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.75% returns over the last 6 months and 20.72% over the last 12 months.