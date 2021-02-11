MARKET NEWS

UFO Moviez Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.03 crore, down 97.85% Y-o-Y

February 11, 2021 / 05:54 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UFO Moviez India are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.03 crore in December 2020 down 97.85% from Rs. 94.26 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.71 crore in December 2020 down 225.32% from Rs. 18.92 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.60 crore in December 2020 down 164.6% from Rs. 24.15 crore in December 2019.

UFO Moviez shares closed at 84.20 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 19.43% returns over the last 6 months and -31.21% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations2.031.1194.26
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2.031.1194.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.570.250.86
Purchase of Traded Goods-1.7925.561.77
Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.05-25.480.70
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost8.329.6520.64
Depreciation13.9114.5015.92
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses14.6010.4746.85
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-35.63-33.847.52
Other Income6.121.940.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-29.51-31.908.23
Interest3.133.451.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-32.64-35.356.59
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-32.64-35.356.59
Tax-8.93-9.13-12.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-23.71-26.2218.92
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-23.71-26.2218.92
Equity Share Capital28.3528.3528.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-8.36-9.256.67
Diluted EPS-8.36-9.256.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-8.36-9.256.67
Diluted EPS-8.36-9.256.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 11, 2021 05:44 pm

