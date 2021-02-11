UFO Moviez Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.03 crore, down 97.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.03 crore in December 2020 down 97.85% from Rs. 94.26 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.71 crore in December 2020 down 225.32% from Rs. 18.92 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.60 crore in December 2020 down 164.6% from Rs. 24.15 crore in December 2019.

UFO Moviez shares closed at 84.20 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 19.43% returns over the last 6 months and -31.21% over the last 12 months.