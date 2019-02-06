UFO Moviez Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 110.32 crore, up 13.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.32 crore in December 2018 up 13.16% from Rs. 97.49 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.23 crore in December 2018 up 64.23% from Rs. 5.62 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.32 crore in December 2018 up 16.35% from Rs. 25.20 crore in December 2017.

UFO Moviez EPS has increased to Rs. 3.25 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.02 in December 2017.

UFO Moviez shares closed at 225.70 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -42.04% returns over the last 6 months and -49.76% over the last 12 months.