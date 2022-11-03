 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

UFO Moviez Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 107.45 crore, up 315.51% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 03:33 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for UFO Moviez India are:

Net Sales at Rs 107.45 crore in September 2022 up 315.51% from Rs. 25.86 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.15 crore in September 2022 up 67.64% from Rs. 28.28 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.41 crore in September 2022 up 123.12% from Rs. 14.75 crore in September 2021.

UFO Moviez shares closed at 113.80 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.47% returns over the last 6 months and 4.31% over the last 12 months.

UFO Moviez India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 107.45 90.02 25.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 107.45 90.02 25.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.17 1.50 0.79
Purchase of Traded Goods 25.34 11.80 11.72
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.30 -0.30 0.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.54 25.55 12.37
Depreciation 12.78 12.72 14.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 55.56 42.22 16.63
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -10.64 -3.47 -29.86
Other Income 1.27 1.51 1.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.37 -1.96 -28.86
Interest 2.77 2.64 3.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -12.14 -4.60 -31.94
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -12.14 -4.60 -31.94
Tax -0.89 -0.17 -2.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -11.25 -4.43 -28.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -11.25 -4.43 -28.97
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 2.10 1.89 0.69
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -9.15 -2.54 -28.28
Equity Share Capital 38.07 38.07 28.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.40 -0.81 -9.98
Diluted EPS -2.40 -0.81 -9.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.40 -0.81 -9.98
Diluted EPS -2.40 -0.81 -9.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results #UFO Moviez #UFO Moviez India
first published: Nov 3, 2022 03:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.