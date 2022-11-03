UFO Moviez Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 107.45 crore, up 315.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for UFO Moviez India are:
Net Sales at Rs 107.45 crore in September 2022 up 315.51% from Rs. 25.86 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.15 crore in September 2022 up 67.64% from Rs. 28.28 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.41 crore in September 2022 up 123.12% from Rs. 14.75 crore in September 2021.
UFO Moviez shares closed at 113.80 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.47% returns over the last 6 months and 4.31% over the last 12 months.
|
|UFO Moviez India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|107.45
|90.02
|25.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|107.45
|90.02
|25.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.17
|1.50
|0.79
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|25.34
|11.80
|11.72
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.30
|-0.30
|0.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|25.54
|25.55
|12.37
|Depreciation
|12.78
|12.72
|14.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|55.56
|42.22
|16.63
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.64
|-3.47
|-29.86
|Other Income
|1.27
|1.51
|1.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.37
|-1.96
|-28.86
|Interest
|2.77
|2.64
|3.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.14
|-4.60
|-31.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.14
|-4.60
|-31.94
|Tax
|-0.89
|-0.17
|-2.97
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.25
|-4.43
|-28.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.25
|-4.43
|-28.97
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|2.10
|1.89
|0.69
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-9.15
|-2.54
|-28.28
|Equity Share Capital
|38.07
|38.07
|28.35
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.40
|-0.81
|-9.98
|Diluted EPS
|-2.40
|-0.81
|-9.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.40
|-0.81
|-9.98
|Diluted EPS
|-2.40
|-0.81
|-9.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited