    UFO Moviez Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 107.45 crore, up 315.51% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 03:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for UFO Moviez India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 107.45 crore in September 2022 up 315.51% from Rs. 25.86 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.15 crore in September 2022 up 67.64% from Rs. 28.28 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.41 crore in September 2022 up 123.12% from Rs. 14.75 crore in September 2021.

    UFO Moviez shares closed at 113.80 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.47% returns over the last 6 months and 4.31% over the last 12 months.

    UFO Moviez India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations107.4590.0225.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations107.4590.0225.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.171.500.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods25.3411.8011.72
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.30-0.300.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.5425.5512.37
    Depreciation12.7812.7214.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses55.5642.2216.63
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.64-3.47-29.86
    Other Income1.271.511.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.37-1.96-28.86
    Interest2.772.643.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-12.14-4.60-31.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-12.14-4.60-31.94
    Tax-0.89-0.17-2.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-11.25-4.43-28.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-11.25-4.43-28.97
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.101.890.69
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-9.15-2.54-28.28
    Equity Share Capital38.0738.0728.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.40-0.81-9.98
    Diluted EPS-2.40-0.81-9.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.40-0.81-9.98
    Diluted EPS-2.40-0.81-9.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 3, 2022 03:22 pm