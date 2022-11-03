UFO Moviez Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 107.45 crore, up 315.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.45 crore in September 2022 up 315.51% from Rs. 25.86 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.15 crore in September 2022 up 67.64% from Rs. 28.28 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.41 crore in September 2022 up 123.12% from Rs. 14.75 crore in September 2021.

UFO Moviez shares closed at 113.80 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.47% returns over the last 6 months and 4.31% over the last 12 months.