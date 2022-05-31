 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UFO Moviez Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.79 crore, up 68.9% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 11:06 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for UFO Moviez India are:

Net Sales at Rs 54.79 crore in March 2022 up 68.9% from Rs. 32.44 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.89 crore in March 2022 up 25.92% from Rs. 25.50 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.51 crore in March 2022 up 32.51% from Rs. 14.09 crore in March 2021.

UFO Moviez shares closed at 100.05 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.60% returns over the last 6 months and 12.73% over the last 12 months.

UFO Moviez India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 54.79 51.25 32.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 54.79 51.25 32.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.13 0.64 0.63
Purchase of Traded Goods 9.33 9.47 -17.49
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.63 1.31 25.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 26.38 17.51 15.55
Depreciation 13.73 13.84 14.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.86 25.22 24.82
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -27.01 -16.74 -31.02
Other Income 3.77 2.01 2.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -23.24 -14.73 -28.90
Interest 2.74 2.97 3.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -25.98 -17.70 -31.91
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -25.98 -17.70 -31.91
Tax -4.94 -3.98 -4.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -21.04 -13.72 -27.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -21.04 -13.72 -27.11
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 2.15 0.70 1.61
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -18.89 -13.02 -25.50
Equity Share Capital 38.04 37.75 28.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.04 -4.48 -8.99
Diluted EPS -6.04 -4.48 -8.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.04 -4.48 -8.99
Diluted EPS -6.04 -4.48 -8.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 11:01 am
