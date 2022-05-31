UFO Moviez Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.79 crore, up 68.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for UFO Moviez India are:
Net Sales at Rs 54.79 crore in March 2022 up 68.9% from Rs. 32.44 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.89 crore in March 2022 up 25.92% from Rs. 25.50 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.51 crore in March 2022 up 32.51% from Rs. 14.09 crore in March 2021.
UFO Moviez shares closed at 100.05 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.60% returns over the last 6 months and 12.73% over the last 12 months.
|
|UFO Moviez India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|54.79
|51.25
|32.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|54.79
|51.25
|32.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.13
|0.64
|0.63
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|9.33
|9.47
|-17.49
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.63
|1.31
|25.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|26.38
|17.51
|15.55
|Depreciation
|13.73
|13.84
|14.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30.86
|25.22
|24.82
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-27.01
|-16.74
|-31.02
|Other Income
|3.77
|2.01
|2.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-23.24
|-14.73
|-28.90
|Interest
|2.74
|2.97
|3.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-25.98
|-17.70
|-31.91
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-25.98
|-17.70
|-31.91
|Tax
|-4.94
|-3.98
|-4.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-21.04
|-13.72
|-27.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-21.04
|-13.72
|-27.11
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|2.15
|0.70
|1.61
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-18.89
|-13.02
|-25.50
|Equity Share Capital
|38.04
|37.75
|28.35
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.04
|-4.48
|-8.99
|Diluted EPS
|-6.04
|-4.48
|-8.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.04
|-4.48
|-8.99
|Diluted EPS
|-6.04
|-4.48
|-8.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited