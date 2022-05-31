UFO Moviez Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.79 crore, up 68.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.79 crore in March 2022 up 68.9% from Rs. 32.44 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.89 crore in March 2022 up 25.92% from Rs. 25.50 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.51 crore in March 2022 up 32.51% from Rs. 14.09 crore in March 2021.

UFO Moviez shares closed at 100.05 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.60% returns over the last 6 months and 12.73% over the last 12 months.