UFO Moviez Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 190.96 crore, up 18.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 190.96 crore in March 2019 up 18.61% from Rs. 161.00 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.54 crore in March 2019 up 34.48% from Rs. 24.94 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.56 crore in March 2019 up 13.78% from Rs. 57.62 crore in March 2018.

UFO Moviez EPS has increased to Rs. 11.83 in March 2019 from Rs. 9.12 in March 2018.

UFO Moviez shares closed at 191.50 on May 20, 2019 (NSE) and has given -32.13% returns over the last 6 months and -45.22% over the last 12 months.