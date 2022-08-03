 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UFO Moviez Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 90.02 crore, up 231.44% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 07:21 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for UFO Moviez India are:

Net Sales at Rs 90.02 crore in June 2022 up 231.44% from Rs. 27.16 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.54 crore in June 2022 up 90.48% from Rs. 26.68 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.76 crore in June 2022 up 159.48% from Rs. 18.09 crore in June 2021.

UFO Moviez shares closed at 101.95 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.25% returns over the last 6 months and -4.94% over the last 12 months.

UFO Moviez India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 90.02 54.79 27.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 90.02 54.79 27.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.50 2.13 0.45
Purchase of Traded Goods 11.80 9.33 16.81
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.30 -0.63 1.46
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.55 26.38 12.79
Depreciation 12.72 13.73 14.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- 0.02
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 42.22 30.86 14.73
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.47 -27.01 -33.19
Other Income 1.51 3.77 1.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.96 -23.24 -32.18
Interest 2.64 2.74 2.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.60 -25.98 -34.54
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.60 -25.98 -34.54
Tax -0.17 -4.94 -7.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.43 -21.04 -26.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.43 -21.04 -26.57
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.89 2.15 -0.11
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2.54 -18.89 -26.68
Equity Share Capital 38.07 38.04 28.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.81 -6.04 -9.41
Diluted EPS -0.81 -6.04 -9.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.81 -6.04 -9.41
Diluted EPS -0.81 -6.04 -9.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
