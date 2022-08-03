UFO Moviez Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 90.02 crore, up 231.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for UFO Moviez India are:
Net Sales at Rs 90.02 crore in June 2022 up 231.44% from Rs. 27.16 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.54 crore in June 2022 up 90.48% from Rs. 26.68 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.76 crore in June 2022 up 159.48% from Rs. 18.09 crore in June 2021.
UFO Moviez shares closed at 101.95 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.25% returns over the last 6 months and -4.94% over the last 12 months.
|
|UFO Moviez India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|90.02
|54.79
|27.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|90.02
|54.79
|27.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.50
|2.13
|0.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|11.80
|9.33
|16.81
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.30
|-0.63
|1.46
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|25.55
|26.38
|12.79
|Depreciation
|12.72
|13.73
|14.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|0.02
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|42.22
|30.86
|14.73
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.47
|-27.01
|-33.19
|Other Income
|1.51
|3.77
|1.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.96
|-23.24
|-32.18
|Interest
|2.64
|2.74
|2.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.60
|-25.98
|-34.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.60
|-25.98
|-34.54
|Tax
|-0.17
|-4.94
|-7.97
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.43
|-21.04
|-26.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.43
|-21.04
|-26.57
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|1.89
|2.15
|-0.11
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.54
|-18.89
|-26.68
|Equity Share Capital
|38.07
|38.04
|28.35
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.81
|-6.04
|-9.41
|Diluted EPS
|-0.81
|-6.04
|-9.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.81
|-6.04
|-9.41
|Diluted EPS
|-0.81
|-6.04
|-9.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited