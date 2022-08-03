UFO Moviez Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 90.02 crore, up 231.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.02 crore in June 2022 up 231.44% from Rs. 27.16 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.54 crore in June 2022 up 90.48% from Rs. 26.68 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.76 crore in June 2022 up 159.48% from Rs. 18.09 crore in June 2021.

UFO Moviez shares closed at 101.95 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.25% returns over the last 6 months and -4.94% over the last 12 months.