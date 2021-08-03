UFO Moviez Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 27.16 crore, up 62.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.16 crore in June 2021 up 62.15% from Rs. 16.75 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.68 crore in June 2021 up 19.71% from Rs. 33.23 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 17.61 crore in June 2021 up 19.92% from Rs. 21.99 crore in June 2020.

UFO Moviez shares closed at 111.10 on August 02, 2021 (NSE)