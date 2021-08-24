UFO Moviez Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 27.16 crore, up 62.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.16 crore in June 2021 up 62.15% from Rs. 16.75 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.68 crore in June 2021 up 19.71% from Rs. 33.23 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 18.09 crore in June 2021 up 17.74% from Rs. 21.99 crore in June 2020.

UFO Moviez shares closed at 86.80 on August 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 7.43% returns over the last 6 months and 9.67% over the last 12 months.