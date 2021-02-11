UFO Moviez Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 26.02 crore, down 81.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.02 crore in December 2020 down 81.64% from Rs. 141.75 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.20 crore in December 2020 down 203.07% from Rs. 27.36 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 17.41 crore in December 2020 down 148.41% from Rs. 35.96 crore in December 2019.

UFO Moviez shares closed at 84.20 on February 10, 2021 (NSE)