UFM Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.28 crore, up 29.54% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UFM Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 28.28 crore in September 2022 up 29.54% from Rs. 21.83 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2022 down 17.69% from Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in September 2022 down 12.26% from Rs. 1.06 crore in September 2021.
UFM Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.92 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.12 in September 2021.
|
|UFM Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|28.28
|27.05
|21.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|28.28
|27.05
|21.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|26.24
|24.24
|19.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.88
|0.08
|-0.65
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.67
|0.46
|0.47
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.68
|1.83
|1.57
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.51
|0.39
|0.89
|Other Income
|0.36
|0.03
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.87
|0.42
|1.00
|Interest
|0.14
|0.15
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.73
|0.27
|0.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.73
|0.27
|0.89
|Tax
|0.18
|0.07
|0.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.55
|0.20
|0.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.55
|0.20
|0.67
|Equity Share Capital
|5.93
|5.93
|5.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.92
|0.34
|1.12
|Diluted EPS
|0.92
|0.34
|1.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.92
|0.34
|1.12
|Diluted EPS
|0.92
|0.34
|1.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited