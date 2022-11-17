 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UFM Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.28 crore, up 29.54% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 10:51 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UFM Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 28.28 crore in September 2022 up 29.54% from Rs. 21.83 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2022 down 17.69% from Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in September 2022 down 12.26% from Rs. 1.06 crore in September 2021.

UFM Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.92 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.12 in September 2021.

 

UFM Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 28.28 27.05 21.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 28.28 27.05 21.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 26.24 24.24 19.49
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.88 0.08 -0.65
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.67 0.46 0.47
Depreciation 0.06 0.06 0.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.68 1.83 1.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.51 0.39 0.89
Other Income 0.36 0.03 0.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.87 0.42 1.00
Interest 0.14 0.15 0.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.73 0.27 0.89
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.73 0.27 0.89
Tax 0.18 0.07 0.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.55 0.20 0.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.55 0.20 0.67
Equity Share Capital 5.93 5.93 5.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.92 0.34 1.12
Diluted EPS 0.92 0.34 1.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.92 0.34 1.12
Diluted EPS 0.92 0.34 1.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 17, 2022 10:44 am