UFM Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.28 crore, up 29.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.28 crore in September 2022 up 29.54% from Rs. 21.83 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2022 down 17.69% from Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in September 2022 down 12.26% from Rs. 1.06 crore in September 2021.

UFM Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.92 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.12 in September 2021.