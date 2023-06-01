UFM Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37.36 crore, up 62.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UFM Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 37.36 crore in March 2023 up 62.68% from Rs. 22.97 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 98.16% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2023 up 161.22% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2022.
|UFM Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|37.36
|33.14
|22.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|37.36
|33.14
|22.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|34.12
|29.96
|21.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.31
|0.25
|0.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.59
|0.49
|0.49
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.10
|1.90
|1.85
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.19
|0.48
|-0.67
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.06
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.24
|0.54
|-0.57
|Interest
|0.24
|0.21
|0.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.33
|-0.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.00
|0.33
|-0.72
|Tax
|0.01
|-0.30
|-0.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.01
|0.63
|-0.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.01
|0.63
|-0.48
|Equity Share Capital
|5.93
|5.93
|5.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|1.07
|-0.82
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|1.07
|-0.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|1.07
|-0.82
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|1.07
|-0.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited