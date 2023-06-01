English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    UFM Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37.36 crore, up 62.68% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 01:56 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UFM Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 37.36 crore in March 2023 up 62.68% from Rs. 22.97 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 98.16% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2023 up 161.22% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2022.

    UFM Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations37.3633.1422.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations37.3633.1422.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials34.1229.9621.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.310.250.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.590.490.49
    Depreciation0.060.060.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.101.901.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.190.48-0.67
    Other Income0.050.060.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.240.54-0.57
    Interest0.240.210.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.000.33-0.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.000.33-0.72
    Tax0.01-0.30-0.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.010.63-0.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.010.63-0.48
    Equity Share Capital5.935.935.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.021.07-0.82
    Diluted EPS-0.021.07-0.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.021.07-0.82
    Diluted EPS-0.021.07-0.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results #UFM Industries
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 01:47 pm