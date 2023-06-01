UFM Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37.36 crore, up 62.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.36 crore in March 2023 up 62.68% from Rs. 22.97 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 98.16% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2023 up 161.22% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2022.