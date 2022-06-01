UFM Industries Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.97 crore, up 23.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.97 crore in March 2022 up 23.52% from Rs. 18.59 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2022 down 287.99% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2022 down 81.48% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2021.