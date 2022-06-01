UFM Industries Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.97 crore, up 23.52% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UFM Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 22.97 crore in March 2022 up 23.52% from Rs. 18.59 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2022 down 287.99% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2022 down 81.48% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2021.
|
|UFM Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.97
|24.46
|18.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22.97
|24.46
|18.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|21.17
|20.68
|16.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.05
|0.56
|0.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.49
|0.64
|0.46
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.06
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.85
|1.72
|1.68
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.67
|0.79
|-0.44
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.41
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.57
|1.19
|-0.32
|Interest
|0.15
|0.15
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.72
|1.05
|-0.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.72
|1.05
|-0.39
|Tax
|-0.24
|0.26
|-0.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.48
|0.78
|-0.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.48
|0.78
|-0.12
|Equity Share Capital
|5.93
|5.93
|5.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.82
|1.32
|-0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.82
|1.32
|-0.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.82
|1.32
|-0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.82
|1.32
|-0.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited