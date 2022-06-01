 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UFM Industries Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.97 crore, up 23.52% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 10:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UFM Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 22.97 crore in March 2022 up 23.52% from Rs. 18.59 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2022 down 287.99% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2022 down 81.48% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2021.

 

UFM Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 22.97 24.46 18.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 22.97 24.46 18.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 21.17 20.68 16.48
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.05 0.56 0.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.49 0.64 0.46
Depreciation 0.08 0.06 0.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.85 1.72 1.68
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.67 0.79 -0.44
Other Income 0.10 0.41 0.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.57 1.19 -0.32
Interest 0.15 0.15 0.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.72 1.05 -0.39
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.72 1.05 -0.39
Tax -0.24 0.26 -0.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.48 0.78 -0.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.48 0.78 -0.12
Equity Share Capital 5.93 5.93 5.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.82 1.32 -0.21
Diluted EPS -0.82 1.32 -0.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.82 1.32 -0.21
Diluted EPS -0.82 1.32 -0.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

