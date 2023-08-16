UFM Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.11 crore, up 15.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.11 crore in June 2023 up 15.01% from Rs. 27.05 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2023 down 13.46% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2023 up 8.33% from Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2022.

UFM Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.34 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.34 in June 2022.