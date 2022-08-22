UFM Industries Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.05 crore, up 49.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.05 crore in June 2022 up 49.05% from Rs. 18.15 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022 up 34.58% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2022 up 29.73% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2021.

UFM Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 0.34 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in June 2021.