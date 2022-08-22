UFM Industries Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.05 crore, up 49.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UFM Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 27.05 crore in June 2022 up 49.05% from Rs. 18.15 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022 up 34.58% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2022 up 29.73% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2021.
UFM Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 0.34 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in June 2021.
|
|UFM Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|27.05
|22.97
|18.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|27.05
|22.97
|18.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|24.24
|21.17
|16.32
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.08
|0.05
|-0.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.46
|0.49
|0.45
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.08
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.83
|1.85
|1.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.39
|-0.67
|0.23
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.10
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.42
|-0.57
|0.31
|Interest
|0.15
|0.15
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.27
|-0.72
|0.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.27
|-0.72
|0.20
|Tax
|0.07
|-0.24
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.20
|-0.48
|0.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.20
|-0.48
|0.15
|Equity Share Capital
|5.93
|5.93
|5.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.34
|-0.82
|0.25
|Diluted EPS
|0.34
|-0.82
|0.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.34
|-0.82
|0.25
|Diluted EPS
|0.34
|-0.82
|0.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited