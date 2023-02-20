UFM Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.14 crore, up 35.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UFM Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 33.14 crore in December 2022 up 35.49% from Rs. 24.46 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2022 down 19.4% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2022 down 52% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2021.
UFM Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.32 in December 2021.
|UFM Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|33.14
|28.28
|24.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|33.14
|28.28
|24.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|29.96
|26.24
|20.68
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.25
|-0.88
|0.56
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.49
|0.67
|0.64
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.90
|1.68
|1.72
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.48
|0.51
|0.79
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.36
|0.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.54
|0.87
|1.19
|Interest
|0.21
|0.14
|0.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.33
|0.73
|1.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.33
|0.73
|1.05
|Tax
|-0.30
|0.18
|0.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.63
|0.55
|0.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.63
|0.55
|0.78
|Equity Share Capital
|5.93
|5.93
|5.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.07
|0.92
|1.32
|Diluted EPS
|1.07
|0.92
|1.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.07
|0.92
|1.32
|Diluted EPS
|1.07
|0.92
|1.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited