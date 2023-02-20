English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community on 4th & 5th March 
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    UFM Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.14 crore, up 35.49% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 07:48 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for UFM Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 33.14 crore in December 2022 up 35.49% from Rs. 24.46 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2022 down 19.4% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2022 down 52% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2021.
    UFM Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.32 in December 2021.
    UFM Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations33.1428.2824.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations33.1428.2824.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials29.9626.2420.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.25-0.880.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.490.670.64
    Depreciation0.060.060.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.901.681.72
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.480.510.79
    Other Income0.060.360.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.540.871.19
    Interest0.210.140.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.330.731.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.330.731.05
    Tax-0.300.180.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.630.550.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.630.550.78
    Equity Share Capital5.935.935.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.070.921.32
    Diluted EPS1.070.921.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.070.921.32
    Diluted EPS1.070.921.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results #UFM Industries
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 07:33 pm