Uflex Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,712.20 crore, up 30.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,712.20 crore in September 2022 up 30.32% from Rs. 1,313.83 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.48 crore in September 2022 up 26.23% from Rs. 28.90 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.30 crore in September 2022 up 16.7% from Rs. 131.36 crore in September 2021.

Uflex EPS has increased to Rs. 5.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.00 in September 2021.

Uflex shares closed at 672.60 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.91% returns over the last 6 months and 30.55% over the last 12 months.