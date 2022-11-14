 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Uflex Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,712.20 crore, up 30.32% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 12:03 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uflex are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,712.20 crore in September 2022 up 30.32% from Rs. 1,313.83 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.48 crore in September 2022 up 26.23% from Rs. 28.90 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.30 crore in September 2022 up 16.7% from Rs. 131.36 crore in September 2021.

Uflex EPS has increased to Rs. 5.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.00 in September 2021.

Uflex shares closed at 672.60 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.91% returns over the last 6 months and 30.55% over the last 12 months.

Uflex
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,712.20 1,689.05 1,313.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,712.20 1,689.05 1,313.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,189.66 1,130.38 857.41
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.99 7.17 4.95
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -26.30 -12.18 2.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 138.57 136.81 124.20
Depreciation 63.70 64.86 62.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 248.35 229.04 197.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 81.23 132.97 64.28
Other Income 8.37 7.34 4.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 89.60 140.31 68.76
Interest 41.31 39.89 36.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 48.29 100.42 31.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 48.29 100.42 31.85
Tax 11.81 25.24 2.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 36.48 75.18 28.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 36.48 75.18 28.90
Equity Share Capital 72.21 72.21 72.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.05 10.41 4.00
Diluted EPS 5.05 10.41 4.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.05 10.41 4.00
Diluted EPS 5.05 10.41 4.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
