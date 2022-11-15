English
    Uflex Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,712.20 crore, up 30.32% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 12:03 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uflex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,712.20 crore in September 2022 up 30.32% from Rs. 1,313.83 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.48 crore in September 2022 up 26.23% from Rs. 28.90 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.30 crore in September 2022 up 16.7% from Rs. 131.36 crore in September 2021.

    Uflex EPS has increased to Rs. 5.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.00 in September 2021.

    Uflex shares closed at 672.60 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.91% returns over the last 6 months and 30.55% over the last 12 months.

    Uflex
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,712.201,689.051,313.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,712.201,689.051,313.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,189.661,130.38857.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods16.997.174.95
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-26.30-12.182.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost138.57136.81124.20
    Depreciation63.7064.8662.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses248.35229.04197.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax81.23132.9764.28
    Other Income8.377.344.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax89.60140.3168.76
    Interest41.3139.8936.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax48.29100.4231.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax48.29100.4231.85
    Tax11.8125.242.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities36.4875.1828.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period36.4875.1828.90
    Equity Share Capital72.2172.2172.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.0510.414.00
    Diluted EPS5.0510.414.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.0510.414.00
    Diluted EPS5.0510.414.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

