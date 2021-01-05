MARKET NEWS

Uflex Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,203.35 crore, up 17.31% Y-o-Y

January 05, 2021 / 11:25 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uflex are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,203.35 crore in September 2020 up 17.31% from Rs. 1,025.77 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.83 crore in September 2020 up 309.63% from Rs. 14.85 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 201.89 crore in September 2020 up 58.33% from Rs. 127.51 crore in September 2019.

Uflex EPS has increased to Rs. 8.42 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.06 in September 2019.

Uflex shares closed at 383.55 on January 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 68.70% returns over the last 6 months and 85.78% over the last 12 months.

Uflex
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,203.35988.541,025.77
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,203.35988.541,025.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials669.10504.89645.43
Purchase of Traded Goods2.342.240.58
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.0865.40-21.24
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost117.7595.42111.15
Depreciation65.8264.3364.58
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses225.40157.84166.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax130.0298.4259.18
Other Income6.053.553.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax136.07101.9762.93
Interest40.9138.6042.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax95.1663.3719.96
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax95.1663.3719.96
Tax34.3322.255.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities60.8341.1214.85
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period60.8341.1214.85
Equity Share Capital72.2172.2172.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.425.692.06
Diluted EPS8.425.692.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.425.692.06
Diluted EPS8.425.692.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #Results #Uflex
first published: Jan 5, 2021 11:21 am

